E-commerce Retailer Valet Seller Helps Small Businesses Boost Sales During Pandemic
Leading e-commerce retailer, Valet Seller, now offers digital shelf space on the world’s largest online marketplaces to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, U.S., May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Valet Seller’s online app and expert guidance, it only takes minutes for small businesses to start selling their products online on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and more.
With over 50 brands helped and over 230,000 listings created, Valet Seller has succeeded with an over 165% average increase in revenue for their clients. During these challenging times, Valet Seller is committed to helping small businesses succeed online.
Businesses working with Valet Seller can list their products across multiple marketplaces faster and easier, while also getting help with fulfillment, avoiding restrictions, and receiving instant approval.
"From declining consumer spending to disrupted supply chains, small businesses are facing countless challenges and many are struggling to survive the downfall," said Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Michaud. "Whether you’ve already listed your products online or are just looking to get started with e-commerce, Valet Seller can help you along every step of the journey."
For a small business to sell across multiple marketplaces on their own, that means managing inventory across multiple channels, building listings, optimizing detail pages, and learning how to set up sponsored products. That’s time that many small business owners don’t have, and if done incorrectly, could drastically impact sales and customer reach.
So, how exactly does Valet Seller jumpstart brands’ online presence? First, brands will send Valet Seller their inventory. Then, the experts at Valet Seller will build optimized listings for the brand to ensure the listings are seen before the brand’s competitors. Lastly, brands get paid while Valet Seller continuously improves the listings.
The team at Valet Seller focuses on e-commerce marketplaces to distribute products, giving brands more exposure and availability to consumers across the internet, especially important during a pandemic when online shopping is on the rise.
Valet Seller client, Christopher Russell, of premium coffee brand Kaya Kopi said, “Valet Seller has been exceptional for my brand and online presence! I never thought I would be selling such high volume on marketplaces like Walmart and Amazon so quickly and with such ease.”
Brands can utilize Valet Seller’s already established and successful storefront with developed seller ratings, which improves traffic, search results, and conversions. They can also leverage Valet Seller’s relationship with the marketplaces and receive guidance on home page deals, category-specific sales promos and email marketing. These are just a few of the features brands will benefit from when working with Valet Seller.
Brands that want to expand their online reach, boost sales, and fulfillments can sign up for Valet Seller’s 14-day free trial at valetseller.com.
