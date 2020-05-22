Resilient Wisconsin Expands Reach

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced an expansion of the Resilient Wisconsin initiative. The initiative, which was launched last month, provides strategies for Wisconsinites to reduce stress and build resiliency. The new supports specifically cater to populations most significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“DHS is committed to providing meaningful public health information to the people of Wisconsin, and that includes information about mental and emotional health and well-being,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “That means working with Wisconsinites to build resilience.”

The Resilient Wisconsin website already provides information and educational materials to help individuals and families stay mentally and emotionally healthy during this unprecedented crisis. These strategies are meant for use by all Wisconsinites; however, mental health specialists at DHS recognize that more specific supports may be needed by communities especially impacted by COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is a statewide challenge, but that doesn’t mean it affects everyone in the same way. If you are someone who was already experiencing mental health challenges or someone who is facing violence in the home, you may need more specific resources,” said Trauma and Resilience Program Manager Robin Matthies. “That is why we are expanding Resilient Wisconsin – because we see you and want you to know it is okay to ask for help.”

Pages providing information and educational materials for frontline workers, people facing elevated risk during the pandemic like older adults and communities of color, and disrupted workers are now available on the DHS website.

“We hope these new resources reach the people who need them the most,” said Scott Webb, the Trauma-Informed Care Coordinator at DHS. “In fact, we are hopeful more people will access the website thanks to the outreach we’re able to do in partnership with billboard companies across the state.”

Lamar Outdoor, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Adams Outdoor have generously donated space on a total of 137 billboards across the state to advertise the Resilient Wisconsin initiative.

“Resilience is integral to getting through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and these donations show how committed our business community is to the mental health and well-being of our state,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “I encourage all Wisconsinites to check out the resources on the Resilient Wisconsin website.”

To access the information and educational materials provided by Resilient Wisconsin, go to resilient.wisconsin.gov. We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on Resilient Wisconsin.