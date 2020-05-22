Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Comments on April Unemployment Rate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the release of April’s unemployment rate numbers.  Nebraska’s unemployment rate for April was 8.3 percent.  Nebraska had the third lowest unemployment rate in the nation in April.

“April’s unemployment numbers show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hardworking people of Nebraska,” said Governor Ricketts.  “It also shows that Nebraska has been able to protect our healthcare system while also protecting the livelihoods of significantly more families than other states.  In the coming weeks and months, our focus will continue to be on helping people safely get back to work so we can get Nebraska growing.”

