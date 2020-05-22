Gov. Ricketts’ Memorial Day Statement & Flag Status Notice

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with proclamations from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until 12:00 p.m. (noon) on May 25, 2020. The flags are being lowered to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic and to observe Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day, we pause to remember the heroes who’ve made sacrifices to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Their memory lives on and won’t ever be forgotten. This year, we’ll commemorate Memorial Day differently than usual due to the coronavirus. I invite Nebraskans to watch our virtual observance at the State Capitol, starting at 8:00 a.m. on Memorial Day (veterans.nebraska.gov/memorialday). Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a fun and relaxing holiday weekend. Please practice physical distancing during your celebrations and be sure to drive safely if you plan to travel.”

The President’s “Proclamation on Honoring the Victims of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic” is available by clicking here. The President’s “Proclamation on Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day” is available by clicking here.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until noon on Monday at which point they will be raised to the top of the staff.