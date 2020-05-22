Online-only auction dedicated entirely to Kennedy memorabilia is slated for Wednesday, June 10th, by University Archives

The American flag attributed and documented to have been flying over the right front bumper of the presidential limousine in the Dallas motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963 (est. $50,000-$60,000).

JFK’s personally owned rosary beads, gifted via donation by Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, to Sister Fabiola Parent of the Sinsinawa Sisterhood in Wisconsin in 1974 (est. $15,000-$17,000).

Three-page handwritten letter signed by Oswald and penned from Russia to his brother in 1961, reporting that authorities were “giving me some trouble about the visas” (est. $12,000-$14,000).

The relationship between Mrs. Kennedy and Oleg Cassini, her White House-era “Secretary of Style”, is explored through this studio ledger with fabric samples, 17 pages (est. $4,500-$5,500).