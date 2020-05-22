Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SPARTANBURG COUNTY WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILING TO PAY NEARLY $130,000 IN WITHHOLDING TAXES

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested an officer of a contracting company and charged her with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay Withholding Tax over five years.

Gena E. Hovanec, 52, of Greer, an officer of H&H Electrical Service of Greenville Inc., was responsible for making state Withholding Tax payments for the business.

For tax year 2015 through the third quarter of 2019, Hovanec willfully failed to pay $129,995 in state Income Taxes withheld from employees' pay, according to the warrants.

If convicted, Hovanec faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 for each count, plus the cost of prosecution. She is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.  

Distribution channels:


