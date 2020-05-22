Jack Run Bridge Improvements Begin Monday in Clarion County

​PennDOT District 10 to start construction on Jack Run Bridge (Route 2003) in Porter Township, Clarion County, the detour and construction will begin Monday, May 26, weather permitting. Work will include the removal of the existing single span bridge and replacing it with a pre-cast box culvert that carries South Reidsburg Road (Route 2003) over Jack Run. Additional work will include drainage, guiderail, and other miscellaneous construction. The detour during construction will include Olean Trail (Route 2005), Brinkerton Road (Route 2004), and Route 2003. The closure extends from Church Road to Olean Trail on South Reidsburg Road. This is a $676,245.00 project. Crews from Kukurin Contracting, Inc. of Export, PA will conduct the work, which is anticipated to be completed by August 2020. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joshua Kaufer, 814-673-6110

# # #