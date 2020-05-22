Topical and engaging 90-minute virtual CISO summit draws top-tier security leaders and technology executives, focused on leading courageously and compassionately in a crisis

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest in its ongoing series of HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits, HMG Strategy is excited to announce that its Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit on May 21 drew more than 200 CISOs, CIOs and security leaders from around the U.S.



The 90-minute virtual summit was focused on the courageous leadership qualities that CISOs and security leaders must demonstrate during times of crisis. CISOs and other security leaders as well as search executives also shared the top challenges and opportunities facing CISOs and their cyber teams in the work-from-home environment, the personal branding opportunities for security leaders in a time of crisis along with how information security leaders are helping to move their businesses forward as regional economies begin to open back up.

“I’m blown away by the thought leadership our roster of experts shared with the cybersecurity community today,” says Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “The rich insights shared by CISOs, CIOs, search executives and industry executives are a testament to the unique approach we apply in delivering peer-driven, though-provoking content and to the rock-star technology executives who take time out of their busy schedules to share their thought leadership with a technology leadership community that’s eager to engage with their peers.”

The next HMG Live! event is the Denver CIO Virtual Summit on May 27.

Check out what some of our Denver speakers have to say about the event and the current environment they’re working through:

“Over the last several weeks, as we have all had to adjust to new working arrangements, I have had many opportunities to discuss the benefits, challenges and long-term impacts with my colleagues within my company. I am very anxious to hear about the similarities and differences the other panelist at the HMG Live! event will be sharing. This is new territory for most companies, and I am sure this will be an insightful discussion on how to reimage the business and the future of work.”

-Brenda Horn, Global CIO, Enterprise Computing Solutions, Arrow Inc.

“Even though we are working from home - we need to stay engaged. This community is a key resource to allow you to connect and learn. Please join us in Denver!”



-Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP at Diversified Search

“These are unprecedented – and unpredictable – times. To continue your career ascent and professional success, you must contribute to your organization’s effective and profitable navigation of its markets both today and tomorrow, and lead through the seemingly endless ambiguity with empathy, humility and courage. Tune in to our virtual discussion for insights from our search executive panelists.”



-Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Executive Search Practice, Korn Ferry

“Never waste a good crisis — can’t wait to hear how Denver CIOs are exploiting these uncertain times at the HMG Summit.”



-Margot Sharapova, CIO at Incitec Pivot Ltd.

HMG Strategy is also hosting its Boston CIO Virtual Summit on May 28.

Here’s what a couple of our Boston CIO Virtual Summit Advisory Board members have to say about HMG Strategy and the strength of its in-person and virtual summits:

“I’ve been an active Advisory Board member and participant in HMG Strategy’s CIO Executive Leadership Summits for many years and the events are always topical, focused on the challenges and opportunities facing CIOs and top-tier technology executives,” says Brian Shield, VP, IT for the Boston Red Sox. “I encourage people to register for the upcoming HMG Live! Boston CIO Virtual Summit on May 28 where we’ll be focused on leading courageously in times of crisis, including recommendations for reassuring employees with compassion and humility while working with the executive team to move the business forward in these difficult times.”

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times.”

HMG Strategy is also hosting its Washington, D.C. CISO Virtual Summit on May 29.

One of HMG Strategy’s upcoming webinars is sponsored by PagerDuty on June 4 on ‘Mastering Digital Operations Maturity in a Real-Time World.’ This 45-minute webinar will focus on the need for IT executives to maintain and manage infrastructure and systems while rolling out enhancements and upgrades in near real-time to ensure that there’s no impact on customers and to deliver seamless and consistent customer experiences.

