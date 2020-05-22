Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Misonix to Present at the 17th Annual Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Conference On May 27

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the 17th Annual Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Conference taking place on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Misonix Chief Financial Officer, will be available to speak with institutional investors through-out the day. Please note this year’s conference will be held as a virtual event.

The Misonix investor presentation is available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.misonix.com.

If you have questions about Misonix or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the Company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets minimally invasive ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue debridement, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company combined its SonicOne wound debridement application with the recently acquired TheraSkin product, a leading cellular skin substitute indicated for all wound treatments. The Company’s sales force operates as two divisions, Surgical (Neuro and Spine Applications) and Wound. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve patient outcomes.

Contact:   
Joe Dwyer                                                                                               
Chief Financial Officer                                                                                        
Misonix, Inc.                                                                                            
631-927-9113

 Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
 JCIR
 212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com

