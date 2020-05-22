Cosmetic Ingredients Market to reach US$ 23,835.5 Million globally by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic ingredients are used in a cosmetic formulation such as creams, moisturizers, oils, lipsticks, eye, perfumes, nail polish, shampoos, etc. Some of the key cosmetic ingredients are surfactant, oleochemicals, emollients, preservatives, rheology modifiers, botanical extracts, and emulsifiers & stabilizers. All these ingredients can be prepared in the laboratory or derived from natural sources. Cosmetic ingredients use to impart properties such as anti-inflammatory, thickness, anti-oxidant and also enhance the appearance & texture of the cosmetic products.

Statistics:

The global cosmetic ingredients market is estimated to account for US$ 17.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for organic and natural cosmetic ingredients is expected to drive the market growth of cosmetic ingredients. Increasing consumer spending on the grooming product such as perfumes and other fragrances products due to rising disposable income are also contributing to the market growth of cosmetic ingredients. The rising popularity of hair care products such as colors, serum, and lotion is further expected to augment the market growth of cosmetic ingredients.

Rising demand for emollient and film-formers due to the increasing use of moisturizing creams and lotions to treat skin dehydration problems is estimated to have a positive impact on market growth. Growing demand for surfactant due to increasing popularity of hair removal, facial care, neck care, and sun protection cosmetics products is further expected to accelerate the market growth of the cosmetic over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The availability of counterfeit cosmetic products coupled with the side-effects associated with the excessive use of the cosmetic product is expected to hinder the market growth of the cosmetic ingredients.





Key Takeaways:

On the basis of application, skin care segment held dominant position in the global cosmetic ingredients market in 2019, accounting for 32% share in terms of value, followed by hair care. Skin care products provide nutrition required for the skin, while products such as sunscreens protect the skin from harmful UV-radiations, thus helping in prevention of skin cancer. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.04 million cases of skin cancer (non-melanoma) were reported globally in 2018. Increasing consumer spending on skin care products is expected to lead to high demand for skin care segment.

Moreover, new product launches and various innovation in the skin care products such as organic personal care products are factors driving growth of the cosmetic ingredients market. For instance, in 2017, Revlon Inc. launched a series of Almay Kinetin Skincare Advanced Anti-Aging products.

On the basis of regions, Europe held dominant position in the global cosmetic ingredients market in 2019, accounting for 30% share in terms of value, followed North America and Asia Pacific, among others. Europe is expected to constitute for the highest share in the cosmetic ingredients market owing to the rising demand for cosmetics in this region. For instance, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain are the largest exporter of cosmetic products in Europe. According to Cosmetics Europe, in 2017, the export value of cosmetic products in Germany, Italy, and Spain was US$ 3,235.35 billion, US$ 2,117.94 billion and US$ 1,949.89 billion, respectively.

The export of cosmetic products is growing in the U.K., according to the U.K. Trade Info. Export of cosmetic products witnessed an increase of 9.4% in 2016 and was valued at US$ 4,383.16 million according to the same source. Moreover, the EU remained the U.K.’s most important trading region with exports of 65.7% of the worldwide trade in 2017. The main EU markets are Germany, France, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, and Poland.

Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Croda International Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

End-use Companies

L'Oréal International

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

COTY Inc. (1/3)

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Few Recent Developments

In June 2019, L’Oréal Group has announced the launch of its own information platform providing details on its products. The "Inside Our Products" platform is available in English and in French.

Market Segmentation:

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Product Type

Surfactant

Anionic Cationic Amphoteric Non-ionic

Emollient

Polymer Conditioning Polymer Styling Polymer

Oleo-chemical Fatty Acids Glycerin Others

Botanical Extract Essential Oils Plant Acid and Enzymes

Rheology Modifier

Preservative Anti-microbial UV Absorber Antioxidant

Emulsifier & Stabiliser

Others

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Fragrance

Oral Care

Others

By Functionality

Cleansing Agents & Foamers

Aroma

Moisturizing

Specialty

Others





