Sam Cover Spokane Washington - Protein-Rich Meatless Dishes To Cook at Home
Meat Alternatives Can Balance Diet During Shortages, Says Sam Cover Spokane ValleySPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meat Alternatives Can Balance Diet During Shortages, Says Sam Cover Spokane Valley
Protein is important and is a key building block of muscles, bones, cartilage, blood, and skin. Adult women typically need 46 grams of protein per day, and more than that if pregnant or breastfeeding. Men require about 56 grams. Children need between 19 and 34 grams; teenage girls about 46 and teen boys 52 grams. Yet, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to shortages of beef, poultry, and pork, making these protein-rich meal staples harder to find and afford. Many protein-rich alternatives do exist, however. Sam Cover Spokane Valley Wa lists major ones as:
-quinoa
-tofu
-mushrooms
-cheese, with cottage cheese providing more protein per calorie and the least amount of fat
-seafood and fish
-lentils
-edamame
-nuts
-beans, such as pinto beans and chickpeas (or garbanzo beans)
-Quinoa-based Dishes
Although typically considered a grain, quinoa is really a seed. It is a highly nutritious food, according to Sam Cover Spokane Valley, providing 8.14 grams of protein per cooked cup, as well as a variety of minerals. Quinoa can be used as a rice substitute and can be the main ingredient in Mexican foods such as enchiladas and tacos or in salads or soups.
Tofu-based Dishes
Tofu is soy-based bean curd that has about 10 grams of protein per half a cup. Tofu comes in various densities, with each density having its own use, according to Sam Cover Spokane Washington. For example, soft or silken based tofu works best in soups, while medium and firm work better stir-fried, baked and glazed, or battered and crisped, says Sam Cover Spokane Valley. Tofu is packed in water and that extra water must be pressed out before adding other flavors. Tofu can work well in Asian-based dishes, such as Pad Thai and spring rolls, in veggie bowls, in salads, and, even, in tacos, says Sam Cover Spokane Valley.
Seafood-based Dishes
Shrimp, scallops, clams, and fish provide lots of protein. Shrimp, for example, has about 24 grams of protein in 100 grams of shrimp; pollock is almost pure protein. Sam Cover Spokane Valley specializes in fresh fish and seafood dishes. Seafood can be served as a main dish itself or as a key ingredient in pasta or risotto dishes, in salads or stews, in tacos or stir-fried dishes, or in casseroles.
Chickpea-based Dishes
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, contain 2.4 grams of protein per tablespoon. Chickpeas can be used in salads, stews, tossed in pasta or sauteed green, or put into a pita sandwich with veggies and cheese, says Sam Cover Spokane Valley.
Sam Cover Spokane Valley, a renowned chef, was born and raised in Spokane and owns a restaurant there. Sam Cover Spokane Valley is an advocate of the farm-to-table movement and an avid runner.
Francesca Bellonte
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7169570697
email us here