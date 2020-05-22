North Carolina’s April Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted April unemployment rate was 12.2 percent, increasing 7.9 percentage points from March’s revised rate. The national rate increased 10.3 percentage points to 14.7 percent.

North Carolina’s April 2020 unemployment rate increased 8.1 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed decreased 643,157 over the month to 4,112,383 and decreased 744,300 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 357,418 over the month to 573,118 and increased 367,922 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, decreased 571,700 to 3,996,000 in April. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 249,800; Education & Health Services, 63,200; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 63,200; Professional & Business Services, 55,700; Manufacturing, 51,200; Other Services, 33,200; Government, 26,000; Construction, 12,500; Financial Activities, 8,900; and Information, 8,000. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged over the month.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since April 2019

Apr 2019 May 2019 June 2019 July 2019 August 2019 Sep 2019 Oct 2019 Nov 2019 Dec 2019 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 N.C. 4.1 4.0 4.0 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 4.3 12.2 U.S. 3.6 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 4.4 14.7

* Please note: 2019 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since April 2019, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 568,200 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 549,000 and Government decreasing by 19,200. The only over-the-year increase among major industries was in Financial Activities, 1,200. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 251,500; Education & Health Services, 68,900; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 68,900; Professional & Business Services, 57,100; Manufacturing, 56,200; Other Services, 31,100; Government, 19,200; Construction, 11,600; Information, 4,800; and Mining & Logging, 100.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 when the county unemployment rates for April 2020 will be released.