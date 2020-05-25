What Is VASER Liposuction? Dra. Yily De Los Santos Explains This Up And Coming Technique
Understand VASER With Dra. Yily De Los SantosMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dra. Yily De Los Santos is spreading the word about VASER (Vibration Amplification of Sound Energy of Resonance) liposuction, a cutting edge technique for people who are interested in body sculpting. While VASER has been around for years, researchers are now finding that there are applications for VASER technology beyond liposuction. According to Dra. Yily De Los Santos, fat removed during the VASER liposuction process can be saved and used for future graft procedures.
The VASER liposuction process is a good fit for patients who don't just want to remove their fat - they want to redistribute it to other parts of their bodies. Plastic surgeon Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that a VASER procedure allows solid fat to be transformed into liquid fat, which is then able to be injected into other sites in the body.
According to Dra. Yily De Los Santos, many liposuction techniques are aggressive and can result in large amounts of bruising and trauma to the areas surrounding where fat has been removed. Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that the VASER procedure creates a more gentle liposuction experience, which can reduce the amount of pain that a patient has after the surgery, and can shorten recovery time.
As the surrounding tissue of the area on which the procedure is being performed is preserved, the blood vessels and connective tissue in the region are preserved as well. This also means that surgeons are able to perform the procedures more easily, making it faster and simpler than a typical liposuction procedure. Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that during a VASER procedure, the fat that is being removed is liquefied nearly instantly, making the removal process much more gentle than a standard liposuction procedure.
While VASER procedures are great for fat removal, Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that this technique is also useful for enhancing the appearance of the skin. The technique favors the skin's natural production of collagen and other elastic fibers, helping to promote a youthful appearance to the skin. For patients who are looking to improve the look of their skin while also losing fat, Dra. Yily De Los Santos says the VASER procedure can kill two birds with one stone.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends consulting your preferred plastic surgeon if you're interested in learning more about whether a VASER procedure is a good fit for your needs. While the technique is safe and highly recommended, it's important to talk with a doctor to be sure that it's a good match for your health and any preexisting conditions you may have.
For more information regarding Dra. Yily De Los Santos and her services, please visit: https://www.drayilydelossantos.com/
