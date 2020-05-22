Triad Securities Publishes Guide to Help Traders Choose the Best Trading Desk

Finding the right hands-on service key to executing sophisticated strategies

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, published a guide for traders who are looking to understand the best trading desk services for their specific needs. Asking the question, “are trading desks more important than ever?” the guide looks at whether professional traders should work with a professional trading desk or leave their trading to automated services.

Kevin Schultz, Triad Securities Chairman, said: “Many traders don’t think that using an external human-led trading desk is practical for them. But for many strategies and types of trading, using an agnostic, non-competitive desk may be much more efficient than they realize.”

The following concerns relating to hiring a trading desk are addressed:

Professionalism and knowledge of trading desk personnel

Potential Trading conflicts

Availability of Hard to Borrows

Ability to access deep bench of algos

Multi-asset and international trading

Additional costs

Schultz continued: “Traders executing complex strategies, and working to operate as efficiently as possible, are good candidates to add non-conflicted desk trading to their solution suite. Our clients have let us know that they save time, money and gain real peace of mind by working with the Triad team, arguably the best traders in the business.”

To read the entire article on the Triad Securities website, click here.

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at sales@triadsecurities.com

Attachment

Loretta Mock Forefront Communications for Triad Securities 646-726-7886 lmock@forefrontcomms.com