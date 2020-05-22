TDCI Urges Tennessee Close Contact Businesses, Consumers To Take The “Tennessee Pledge”

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) is committed to Governor Bill Lee’s plan to help safely reopen Tennessee’s economy and protect the public health from the spread of COVID-19 by urging Tennesseans to take the Tennessee Pledge.

As part of the Tennessee Pledge, businesses should provide safe working conditions that protect employees and consumers. Every Tennessee resident should support businesses by acting responsibly and following recommended guidelines for social distancing, hygiene, and wearing protective equipment (face coverings and gloves) when appropriate.

“Safely reopening Tennessee’s economy is crucial to our state’s economic rebound and the long-term health of our citizens,” said TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “I am confident that Tennesseans will take the Tennessee Pledge and follow its guidelines so the Volunteer State can quickly move past this public health emergency and restart our once-thriving economy. I remind Tennesseans to practice social distancing, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash your hands, and if sick, stay at home.”

To raise public awareness about safely reopening the economy, Commissioner Mainda created this video to promote the Tennessee Pledge. Additionally, TDCI is sharing health safety tips for close contact businesses, including barbershop and salons which are regulated by TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards and the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

“By and large, Tennessee business owners are complying with the guidelines of the Tennessee Pledge as they reopen,” said Assistant Commissioner for Regulatory Boards Toby Compton. “However, if consumers visit a shop and see something that looks unsanitary or is a violation of the reopening standards, they should speak up. Contact our team or your local health department today to report behavior that could compromise the health and safety of others.”

When visiting a shop, TDCI reminds consumers:

Before visiting a salon or shop, consumers should make sure that the salon or shop has reopened by contacting them directly and making an appointment. Shops and salons that have reopened are limited to 50% of fire code capacity.

Whether you work at a salon or shop or if you’re a customer, wear a face covering and practice recommended social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Remember: “Further is safer”

Every customer should get a temperature check. Customers with temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit should not be permitted in the premises. Any employee or customer who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms (such as fever, coughing, chills or signs of an infection) should leave the premises immediately and seek medical care and/or COVID-19 testing.

All salon and shop employees should wash hands between serving each customer, and more frequently as necessary.

Daily deep cleaning and sanitization must be completed regularly for high-touch areas of the store or salon.

Signs must be posted around the shop regarding increased cleaning, sanitization, and hygiene practices. Please also make accommodating notifications for those that might be visually or hearing impaired.

Clients should wait outside, observing social distancing or in vehicles until alerted to enter the building. You must wash your hands upon entering a salon or shop.

Feeling ill or showing the signs of an infection? Seek medical attention immediately.

If you have questions about a cosmetology or barber shop, call (615) 741-2711 or visit our website and file a complaint. Looking for disciplinary actions? A full list can be found here.

