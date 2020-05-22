Coronavirus - Seychelles: Arrival of 3rd round of medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation

On Thursday 21st May 2020, Seychelles received a third round of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation (Alibaba), delivered on a special Ethiopian Airways flight.

This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Jack Ma Foundation, and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19, led by the African Union (AU) through Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

This time around, Seychelles received a medical support package consisting of detection kits, extraction kits, 2 PAP-ventilators, infrared thermometers, 1 infrared thermal detection machine and additional Personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Government of Seychelles is once again grateful for this generous donation from the Jack Ma Foundation in ensuring that the Country is better equipped to tackle the on-going threat of the Coronavirus.