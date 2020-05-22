Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – April 2020

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2020. 

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.54 trillion at the end of April 2020. Assets increased by $91.8 billion or 6.3% compared to March 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $1.3 billion in April 2020. 

ETF assets totalled $204.2 billion at the end of April 2020. Assets increased by $13.9 billion or 7.3% compared to March 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $703 million in April 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Apr. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019
Long-term Funds          
  Balanced (1,448 ) (11,030 ) (922 ) (6,463 ) (1,242 )
  Equity 1,328   (702 ) (2,150 ) 1,376   (2,417 )
  Bond 833   (6,674 ) 1,460   (190 ) 6,084  
  Specialty 565   181   673   1,989   2,251  
Total Long-term Funds 1,278   (18,225 ) (939 ) (3,288 ) 4,677  
Total Money Market Funds (27 ) 4,130   (80 ) 4,578   (132 )
Total 1,252   (14,095 ) (1,019 ) 1,290   4,545  

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Apr. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2019 Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds        
  Balanced   773.4   731.8   799.6   821.8
  Equity   483.7   443.2   522.8   532.5
  Bond   217.1   209.3   193.3   218.2
  Specialty   27.3   25.6   21.4   27.3
Total Long-term Funds   1,501.5   1,410.0   1,537.1   1,599.8
Total Money Market Funds   36.8   36.4   27.5   30.6
Total   1,538.3   1,446.4   1,564.6   1,630.4

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Apr. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019
Long-term Funds          
  Balanced   59     124     193     757   735
  Equity   508     4,175     783     10,895   1,841
  Bond   (629 )   (1,209 )   1,380     2,474   3,547
  Specialty   509     (139 )   (31 )   567   77
Total Long-term Funds   446     2,952     2,325     14,693   6,201
Total Money Market Funds   257     31     77     1,188   178
Total   703   2,983   2,402    15,881   6,379

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Apr. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2019 Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds        
  Balanced  5.2  4.7  3.6  4.9
  Equity  121.6  110.7  113.4  126.2
  Bond  68.0  66.2  57.1  65.9
  Specialty  3.8  3.4  2.5  3.7
Total Long-term Funds  198.6  184.9  176.6  200.6
Total Money Market Funds  5.7  5.4  2.1  4.5
Total  204.2  190.3  178.6  205.1

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca

