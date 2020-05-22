Global Mechanical Mine Clearance System Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2020-2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demining is the process of deactivating and clearing the landmines from a specified area and location. The process of demining is either carried manually or mechanically. Humanitarian demining is a type of demining action in which removal and clearance of landmine are done for the safe residence of the population in that specified location. Department of defense and of state are promoting the foreign policy interest of the U.S. by supplementing other countries in protecting and shielding their people from the land mines and removal and clearance of the affected lands.

The global mechanical mine clearance system market is estimated to account for US$ 42.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% % over the forecasted period 2020-27.

Market Drivers

Rising technological advancements in safety and functionality of remotely operated machinery are expected to support growth of the global mechanical mine clearance system market during the forecast period Increasing number of humanitarian activities are expected to boost the global mechanical mine clearance system market growth over the forecast period

Market Opportunity

Growing necessity of demining activities can offer major business opportunities Rising consciousness related to significance of demining procedure can present excellent opportunities

Market Restraint

High capital cost is expected to restrict growth of the global mechanical mine clearance system market over the forecast period

Key Takeaways

Europe holds the dominant position in the global mechanical mine clearance system market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2020-27. This is owing to the increasing investment in the defense sector, countries such as UK, Germany, and Italy are heavily investing the deface sector. For instance, in February 2020, according to The International Institute for Strategic Studies, a UK based research institute, European countries increased defense budget by 4.2% in 2019 compared to 2018. Among all these European countries UK is leading with $54.8 bn investment. Majority of UK’s investment will be on the providing advanced warfare equipment to the Army, Navy and Air force for ongoing peace operation in the Middle East.

Among operation, Remote Control/Robotic Vehicle segment is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity to the global mechanical mine clearance system market over the forecasted period 2020-27. This is owing to features such as safety of operating personals, remote monitoring and others provided by Remote Control/Robotic Vehicle. Furthermore, many key players in the market are focusing on developing the robot mine clearance system to provide safety and security to the troops, For instance, in November, 2019, The United States Marine Corps, is developing Crawling Remotely Operated Amphibious Breacher, or CRAB, this is remote operated mine clearing equipment which will provide safe landing spot for soldier.

Among product type, mine flail, sub segment is expected to dominate the global mechanical mine clearance system market over the forecasted period, as these mine flail devices are simple in construction and simple in operations. Due to these features key players in the market are developing mine flail mechanical mine clearance system. For instance, in January 2020, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis, Defence Research and Development Organisation , a India based Government Agency started developing T-72A and T-90S Bhishma, a mine flail tanks.

Competitive Section:

Major companies involved in the global mechanical mine clearance system market are Digger DTR — Demining Technologies, CEFA, Armtrac Limited, Pearson Engineering Limited, Hydrema Holding ApS, Way Industries A.S., Scanjack AB, Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, DOK-ING d.o.o., and MineWolf Systems AG.

Key Developments:

In September 2016, DOK-ING d.o.o. demonstrated the MV-4 system with a hydraulic arm in Thailand. ‘Ravens Challenge’ is a demonstration of military equipment exclusively for government and military institutions, attended by a number of experts for EOD and counter-terrorism activities. In June 2016, MineWolf Systems AG participated at Eurosatory in support of a number of key export opportunities for both, the company’s combat engineering range and MineWolf products. The company displayed its MineWolf MW50 system in a Counter-IED configuration. The MW50 is an unmanned system designed to reduce human exposure during demining, explosive ordnance disposal, obstacle reduction and counter-IED tasks. It can be operated at up to 1,000 m.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Mine Clearance Machines Mine Flail Mine Tiller Combined Machine



By Operation

Manual Operation

Remote Control Operation/Robotic Vehicle

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





