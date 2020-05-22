XpresSpa Signs Contract with JFK International Air Terminal LLC for COVID-19 Screening and Testing Location

/EIN News/ -- Working with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Site Selection to Expand Testing to Other Locations



NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today provided a business update related to its objective of pursuing COVID-19 screening and testing in convenient and accessible locations at U.S. airports.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with JFK International Air Terminal LLC (“JFKIAT”) to pilot test its concept of providing diagnostic COVID-19 tests located in Terminal 4. To facilitate the JFK pilot test, the Company has signed an agreement with JFKIAT for a new modular constructed testing facility within the terminal. The site will host nine separate testing rooms with a capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. The Company intends to offer its services to airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

All COVID-19 screening and testing will be conducted by a newly launched brand, XpresCheck™, which will operate under the Company’s XpresTest® subsidiary.

The Company is also working closely with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to bring XpresCheck locations to other locations. A formal announcement with additional details is expected to be made in the coming weeks in conjunction with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFKIAT.

In addition, the Company is in discussions with other U.S. airports regarding the temporary conversions of existing XpresSpa locations into XpresCheck testing sites as it looks to roll out this concept further.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to be in a position to launch our first pilot test at JFK Terminal 4 and are hopeful that this will serve as a model in other U.S. airports. The vision and close collaboration with JFKIAT senior leaders have enabled this initiative to move quickly so that we can together support the safety and health of front line airport workers and travelers as New York’s recovery plan takes form.”

