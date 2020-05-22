Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income  Financial Trust ("Income  Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04567 per unit. The distribution is payable June 10, 2020 to unit holders on record as at May 29, 2020.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the  monthly distribution  is determined  by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding  month. As a  result,  holders of record on May 29, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.04567 per unit based on the VWAP of $5.48 payable  on June  10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $34.00 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Since the latter part of February 2020, financial markets have been extremely volatile in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic and equity markets in particular have  experienced  significant  declines. The investment portfolio of the Company has been subject to these market  fluctuations and the net assets of the Company have been materially negatively impacted. The Company’s investment portfolio may continue to experience significant volatility as the situation evolves.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of  the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details

Trust Unit (INC.UN)  $0.04567  
Ex-Dividend Date:  May 28, 2020  
Record Date:  May 29, 2020  
Payable Date:  June 10, 2020  

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com
info@quadravest.com

