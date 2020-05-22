Coronavirus - South Africa: SASSA on service offices working conditions adherence to Coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown regulations

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) would like to inform all clients, who wants to apply for social grants that a strict measures will be effected to adhere social distance and minimum number of clients can be served in a day. The daily operation is scheduled as follows:

Monday and Tuesday: Applications for Old Age Grant only; Wednesday and Thursday: Applications for Child Support Grant and Foster Care Grant only; Friday: Overflow applications from Wednesday and Thursday and Disability grant or Care Dependency grants on an appointment basis where we have received medicals prior to the lockdown and SASSA card issuing, PIN resets and replacement of cards will be done at the South African Post Office (SAPO).

Older persons and persons with disabilities social grant beneficiaries payment will be on 03 - 04 June 2020. Other social grants will be paid from 05 May 2020. Where either the 3rd or the 5th falls on a weekend or public holiday the payment date moves forward to the next working day.

Beneficiaries must use official SASSA communication platforms or visit local offices to get accurate information and clarity where there is a misunderstanding. This will protect them from many scams that are circulating on social media.

Beneficiaries seeking more information should contact our toll free on 0800 60 10 11/ (013) 754 – 9428/54 from 08:00 – 16:00 during week days Monday – Friday.

Issued by: South African Social Security Agency