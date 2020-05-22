Renowned European Motivational Speakers Peter Brandl and Katja Porsch Curate Global, 24-hr Inspirational Marathon
The May 23, 2020 live stream charity event benefits “No Kid Hungry" and aims to empower individuals emerging from lockdown to face their ‘new normal.’LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cities across the world re-open after the COVID-19 lockdown, businesses, retailers, employees and entrepreneurs all struggle to navigate the world’s “new normal.” In response to the many physical and financial challenges the world is facing, two individuals have stepped up to make their contribution amid this pandemic, by curating the world’s first global, 24-Hour Inspirational Marathon entitled, “We Will Thrive.” Streamed live for 24 hours, the event features over 60 speakers, influencers, artists and thought leaders from both sides of the globe on May 23, 2020. The event is free, and 100% of all U.S. donations go to support the charity, No Kid Hungry. To view the full line-up of speakers and reserve a virtual seat, visit: www.We-Will-Thrive.com.
With over 30,000 anticipated participants, the event will begin in Berlin, Germany and work its way around the globe to Los Angeles, California, by 12 noon on Saturday, May 23rd. A dynamic, multi-format live stream event, the marathon will include a combination of speakers, exclusive interviews, musical performances, guided meditation, yoga, live cooking, and more.
Hosts Peter Brandl and Katja Porsch are two of Europe’s most sought-after speakers. After seeing the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the psyche of friends, clients and followers worldwide, they realized they could not stand idly by. Although the husband and wife team was separated by an ocean and travel restrictions—Katja in Los Angeles and Peter in Berlin, the two teamed up virtually to make an impact by summoning the most precious resource they could gather—people.
“The only way we will make it through this crisis successfully is by leaning on one another,” says host and co-founder Peter Brandl. “We knew there would be many speakers, coaches and business leaders who would be willing to help inspire, motivate and offer practical tools to help individuals across the globe get through this difficult time. We asked, and we were not disappointed,” Brandl states.
Brandl, known as the “co-pilot to CEO’s” worldwide, is a pilot, best-selling author, crisis expert and master communicator who knows how to help entrepreneurs and businesses navigate turbulent times.
Similarly, Katja Porsch, is an acclaimed “success expert,” author of five books and founder of the Doer-Academy. As a motivational speaker, Porsch has spoken in front of 30,000+ participants and is regarded for her ability to show audiences how to approach change and seize opportunities.
Both Peter Brandl and Katja Porsch have offices in Berlin, Germany and Los Angeles, California.
About We-Will-Thrive
We-Will-Thrive.com is a global 24-hour inspirational marathon with over 60 motivational speakers, influencers and thought leaders who have a combined reach of over 100 million people. We-Will-Thrive is designed to uplift and empower a global community to create the life of their dreams—using COVID-19 as a catalyst. Founded and hosted by acclaimed motivational speakers Peter Brandl and Katja Porsch, the world’s first live, 24-hour motivational marathon begins on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM in Germany— moving west across the globe and concluding in Hollywood, California at 11:59 pm PST. Participants can expect to be inspired, motivated and equipped in six focus areas: Personal Development, Faith/Spirituality, Motivation/Action, Government, Business, Media, Sports/Health and Arts/Entertainment. The event is free. All donations go to the charity, No Kid Hungry. To see the full line-up of speakers and to reserve a virtual seat, visit http://we-will-thrive.com. For interviews, contact Anita S. Lane at AnitaSLane@SenseiCommunications.com or via phone/text at 313.447.9083.
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But millions don’t know where their next meal is coming from. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.
