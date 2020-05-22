Ralph Leon Mabone better known as “Northside2x” announces more online channels fans can access
Ralph Leon Mabone or Northside2x has shares his industry expertise, helping artists and producers to help the music industry alive during Covid-19MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE , U.S., May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world has had its share of young and talented artists over the last few years. More so, the COVID-19 pandemic has managed to rip through many industries, leaving behind an unprecedented effect which will take years to fix. Ralph Leon Mabone or Northside2x has recently shared his industry expertise on ways artists and producers can help keep the music industry alive.
These challenging times have seen many tours, concerts, live-gigs, and shows being cancelled. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill. With so many live performances cancelled based on the virus being highly contagious, many artists in the industry are looking for new and better ways to still reach their audiences. It’s not a matter of when, but rather where.
Online music streaming platforms have already been on the rise since pre-pandemic, as more and more people are making use of apps such as Spotify, SoundCloud, SoundClick and Deezer. These apps and platforms have also been more convenient for users, as it enables them to find a massive array of local and international artists at their fingertips. Northside, the Memphis born singer, songwriter and music producer has recently stated that the music industry will surely see a decline in sales this year, but shouldn’t be discouraged about it. “This global pandemic has already brought bad upon so many people, who are we as artists and producers to keep people from finding our music?” said Northside.
Northside is known for his wit and great talent and has already turned heads in recent years for his work with MoneyBaggs Yo, YSL and Alamo recording artist Lil GotIt to just name a few. “I’ve already made plans to offer my music to listeners around the world. Since I started, my music has already been available on Spotify, SoundCloud and SoundClick,” says the young artist. “I’ve also recently changed my web platforms, northside2x.bandcamp.com to be more accessible worldwide and act as an online music platform,” shares Northside.
With so many new and exciting things rising from the ashes left behind by COVID-19, there’s been a strong incline on artists and creatives to find new ways to connect with their followers. As many governments are still trying to curb the effects of the virus, and with so many social gatherings been placed on hold, it’s no surprise talented artists are looking for ways to still be relevant. “People in our industry shouldn’t be so disconnected from the world, we should be open and share in a way that can have a lasting impact on generations to come,” he tells.
Depending on the type of user you may be, many online music streaming platforms are free to use. They boast spectacular features, all catering to the user’s likes and dislikes. Spotify is a great example of this, as it generates weekly and daily playlists for users depending on their listening algorithm. The app is free to download and use, and works on any device. Premium accounts start at $9, 99 and $4, 99 for students.
“The world is already digital and online, so it’s not an issue to simply move your music even more online. Great initiatives are coming forth from many people, such as online concerts, live streaming, and premium releases to new tracks,” shares Northside. The move to an online world isn’t something strange, as many companies and businesses have strongly advised their employees to advocate remote and secure online working.
Schools are also those involved in the online move, with classes now being hosted on conference calling platforms. The music industry might find it difficult to recover, as many music shops and record stores aren’t deemed essential businesses. Depending on national regulations, these might be seen differently in each state or country. These stores are also classified as being too crowded as it holds small floor space capacity, which might be too dangerous to open right away.
“I and everyone I work with at iamnorthside2x are trying everything to get our music and those of other artists online quickly,” shares Northside. It’s not yet clear what other artists and producers in the industry are doing to help aid diminishing returns they will see in 2020. Although the music might come and go like trends and we might not be able to go to a summer concert very soon – creatives should start looking at expanding their global reach. Music in a general sense has always been an easy and accessible mode of relaxation, and many people need it now more than ever.
Fans can now visit iamnorthside2x.beatstars.com or northside2x.bandcamp.com to find his latest and newest music.
