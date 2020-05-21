Goldy Locks Releases "All To You" To Bring & Increase Awareness To The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
EINPresswire.com/ -- In these times of quarantine and COVID many people feel more alone than ever. The loss of loved ones, people out of work, or even just the stress of stay at home orders, it all weighs people down. These issues and others like them are matters that affect all of us. Whether it is bullying, COVID related issues, or depression, the things that can get us down are numerous. Thus the Goldy lockS Band has begun to release their long-awaited project, All To You. A song and ambitious video project over a year in the making, they could think of no more appropriate time to bring forth their message of hope and suicide prevention.
With frontwoman Goldy a former wrestling personality, and the video starring some of the biggest names in the sports entertainment & the entertainment industry, it was a natural fit.
Since her stint on TNA IMPACT Wrestling, Goldy has performed as one of the hardest working rock bands in the nation and been a frequent guest star on shows ranging from CBS’s The Talk, TLC’s Cheapskates to CMT’s Running Wild with Ted Nugent. One day though she felt compelled to write All To You, a song steeped in the values of her upbringing. "I felt a spirit move through me when I started to write this. As if Jesus came back in modern-day with a message of self-worth, kindness, and acceptance. I felt him tell me to tell his story."
The song is based on the classic story of ‘Footprints in the Sand’ merged with one of Goldy’s favorite books from her childhood “The Giving Tree’ by Shel Silverstein. In word and in video it seeks to show people that they are not alone, and that suicide is never the answer. Through video, they show the many ways people take their own lives, be it by drug overdose, by staying in abusive relationships, or at their own hand. They also highlight the many reasons why people feel that it may be the only option. PTSD, depression, bullying/cyberbullying, the loss of a loved one, these are all real issues that millions struggle with, often alone because they are too afraid to reach out.
To make this enterprising project come to life the band reached out to and called upon the strengths of a number of people. WWE's Vince Russo, one of the most controversial figures in professional wrestling has gotten back in the ring to bring attention to this important issue, initially hosting the video on his channel. To do the filming they brought in Israel Garcia of Bad Iguana Productions. To star in the video a who’s who of music and wrestling stars stepped up for this important cause. Bobby Capps (38 Special), Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down), Claudette King (The Blues Queen, Daughter of BB King), Revelation 1531 (Cousin of Tupac Shakur), James Storm (WWE /TNA), Mayra Dias Gomes (Best Selling Author, Professional Wrestler NWA), Adrianna Foster (The Voice/La Voz), Chase Stevens (WWE/TNA), Allen Funk (WCW/TNA), Rod Saylor, Suzan Bee Anthony, Sheyla Paz Hicks, have all taken part of this video.
Storm’s performance is of special note. His portrayal of a Christlike figure meant to help show that Christ gave his life for us so that we should never have to follow in those footsteps. Drummer Rod Saylor of The Goldy lockS Band, chose the hashtag #JustStay, to be written on a note page at the end of the video consummating that thought. "I've had way too many people leave my life for the wrong reasons."
After this project was signed to Nashville's MC1 Nashville, both band and artist decided to have a huge nod to American rapper Logic's 800-273-8255 video. Like the creator and stars of that song and video, this band and label are dedicated to making change. Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid all helped increase awareness and calls to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255. The Goldy lockS Band is committed to following in those "Footprints In The Sand."
