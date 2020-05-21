Governor’s Committee On People With Disabilities Announces 2020 Barbara Jordan Media Award Winners

May 21, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (GCPD) today announced the winners of the 2020 Barbara Jordan Media Awards for media content created in 2019. Established in 1982, the Barbara Jordan Media Awards recognize the respectful, accurate portrayal of people with disabilities by media professionals and students. In response to the challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic, GCPD and their partners created a virtual awards program honoring the winners and highlighting their outstanding work.

The winners of the 2020 Barbara Jordan Media Awards are:

College Broadcast Rebecca Sloane, The Battalion (College Station) Year Two: Signing the Midnight Yell

College Print Magazine Sarah Hoenig, Insite Brazos Valley magazine (Bryan) Beep Baseball: Making Dreams Come True

High School Documentary Eaglevision Film Productions, Lindale High School (Lindale) Students Miles Hill, Braulio Navarro, Lauren Knox, Jeffrey Ptak, Jude Ratcliff, and Ashlynn Brice Miniature Blessings: Where Community Meets the Classroom

High School Journalism Jordan Ramsey and Jacob Choi, Eagle Nation Network, Prosper High School Run, Mabry, Run

Photojournalism Lola Gómez, Austin American-Statesman Just Like Me

Radio Podcast Shelly Brisbin, Relay FM (Austin) 36 Seconds That Changed Everything: How the iPhone Learned to Talk

Radio Broadcast (Series) Laura Isensee, Houston Public Media Texas Students Fighting for Special Education Services

Broadcast Feature Walt Maciborski, KEYE-TV (Austin) Game On!

Broadcast Entertainment Teresa Woodard, WFAA-TV (Dallas) I’m Not Less: They have autism, and the video games they develop are hitting it big

Print Feature Suzanne Garofalo, Houston Chronicle Daughter of the Water

Print Profile Megan Rodriguez, The Bryan-College Station Eagle Bridget Frank: Facing challenges, pursuing her passion

Print News Mary Huber, Austin American-Statesman The Long March to Healing: One soldier’s recovery after the Fort Hood shooting

Print Magazine Britni McAshan, Texas Medical Center’s Pulse magazine (Houston) Shooting for Gold: An elite athlete sets her sights on the Paralympics

More information on the nomination process, along with past winners, can be found on the Barbara Jordan Media Awards page.