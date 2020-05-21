Beer Institute Releases April 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for April 2020:

The April 2020 estimate is 13,500,000 barrels , a decrease of 4.9% vs. April 2019 removals of 14,200,000 .

The Beer Institute is expecting significant revisions for March 2020, April 2020, and future months' estimates as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 has postponed reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates for up to 90 days.





Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513 February 11,430,812 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,812 March 14,370,000 14,300,000 -0.5% -70,000 April 14,200,000 13,500,000 -4.9% -700,000 YTD 52,434,325 51,548,000 -1.7% -886,325

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The May 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2020.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org