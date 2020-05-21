Prevail Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit

/EIN News/ -- CEO, CTO to Discuss Company’s Manufacturing and CMC Strategy and Overall Industry Trends



NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prevail, and Yong Dai, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Prevail will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

