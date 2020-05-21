Humes McCoy Aviation Inc., a Florida Cargo Service Company, is Cleared

Cargo aircraft brokered by Humes McCoy Aviation to assist with excess cargo movement found to have proper licenses, permits, authorities, and certificates

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc. is a South Florida Aviation Company. Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc. has been setting standards of safety and reliability since its inception, providing their clients with unparalleled quality and safety standards.

They have cemented themselves as the company to call when freight forwarding cargo delivery is needed. Major companies throughout the U.S. rely on Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc. services for support in their cargo deliveries.

All cargo aircraft companies brokered by Humes McCoy Aviation were found to have proper licenses, permits, authorities, and certificates to fly cargo.

In addition to making the landscape of aviation more traversable for all of their clients, Humes McCoy Aviation has given back to the South Florida community as well. Humes McCoy Aviation has lent a helping hand to financially depleting aircraft companies by recruiting them and putting them to work in times of struggle. Humes McCoy Aviation is a company dedicated to fostering growth and helping everyone access the sky.

All questions related to recent FAA allegations should be directed to David M. McDonald, Attorney for Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc.

