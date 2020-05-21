Black Hills Corp. Reaches Agreement-in-Principle for Wygen I Power Purchase Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Rapid City, S.D., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that utility subsidiary Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Co. and power generation subsidiary Black Hills Wyoming reached an agreement-in-principle with the intervenors and participants in its joint application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a proposed 60-megawatt power purchase agreement.

The parties are working to finalize the agreement and present it to FERC for review and a decision. Under FERC rules, the agreement is confidential until filed and must be approved by FERC before it is final.

Cheyenne Light identified a near-term generation capacity shortfall of 60 megawatts stemming from the 2022 expiration of the existing Wygen I power purchase agreement. The new contract will provide the Wyoming electric utility and its customers with reliable, low-cost electric capacity and energy.

Under the proposed agreement, Black Hills Wyoming will continue to deliver 60 megawatts of capacity and energy to Cheyenne Light from its Wygen I power plant. The Wygen I power plant is located near Gillette in northeast Wyoming and is a mine-mouth operation with the adjacent mining complex.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

