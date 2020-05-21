Sunrun Changes 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), the nation’s leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, today announced that the location and format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed to a virtual-only meeting format, due to the impacts of COVID-19 and related public safety measures. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.



As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time. There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, which are described in Sunrun’s proxy materials previously made available to stockholders in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, April 8, 2020, are entitled to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/274403089 , stockholders must enter the password “sunrun2020” and their 11-digit control number.

For registered stockholders who hold their shares in their own names directly with Sunrun’s transfer agent, their 11-digit control number can be found in the proxy materials previously provided to them. For “street name” stockholders who hold their shares through a stock brokerage account, or by a bank, trustee or other nominee, they must obtain a control number by first obtaining a valid “legal proxy” from their broker, bank or other nominee and then registering, no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 26, 2020, to attend the virtual Annual Meeting through Sunrun’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC. Obtaining a “legal proxy” may take several days and stockholders are advised to register as far in advance as possible. Directions for registering can be found in the Notice of Change of Location and Format of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the Securities Exchange Commission and also posted to the Investor Relations section of Sunrun’s website at https://investors.sunrun.com/ .

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, Sunrun urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the virtual Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously provided.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Finance & IR

investors@sunrun.com

(415) 373-5206

Media Contact: