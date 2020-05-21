Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,289 in the last 365 days.

Cellect Biotechnology Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results; Continues to Demonstrate Significant Progress Despite Adjusted Operations Due to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: "APOP"), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent operating developments, including the status of the previously announced LOIs with Canndoc Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Intercure Ltd. (TASE: INCR).

First Quarter and Recent Operating Milestones

  • Entered into an international consortium of companies to examine the therapeutic effects of stem cells on the reduction of pulmonary manifestations caused by COVID-19.   The cytokine storm typical to COVID-19-related Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is similar in mechanism to the GvHD, and therefore Cellect may use its clinical data to expedite the development of therapy for COVID-19. This collaboration is in the early phase and the results will be published following the conclusion of the preliminary studies.
  • Expanded its thought leadership as a featured article highlighting the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft was accepted for publication in Bone Marrow Transplantation, a high quality, peer-reviewed journal published monthly by Nature Research. The results highlighted in the article were included, along with other data, in the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND), which was accepted and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2019.
  • Strengthened its intellectual property (IP) portfolio in multiple jurisdictions: China, Europe, Australia, Canada and Israel. The Company owns 64 patents in 9 patent families, with 45 already granted/allowed patents, 17 pending/in examination and 2 PCT applications, and plans to continue expanding and protecting its global IP to create further barriers to entry.
  • Bolstered its balance through a registered direct offering of $3.0 million, before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the initiation of our first U.S. trial (for which we have already received the IND approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and completed the technology transfer to our academic partner - Washington University) and slowed the recruitment of the final patient in the Israel trial, we remain bullish on Cellect’s long-term business prospects,” commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer.  “In addition to these clinical opportunities, we are making considerable progress elsewhere to advance our core capabilities and seeding potentially sizeable revenue opportunities.”

While the Company is continuing to conduct its due diligence and negotiate a definitive agreement with Canndoc Ltd., the business disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is delaying the execution and completion of certain other closing conditions, such as delivery of a fairness opinion and approval of the IMCA (Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency).  Upon the closing of the merger, the Company and Canndoc Ltd. intend to fulfill all of the requirements to ensure the Company’s ADRs and warrants continue trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq). The proposed merger is also subject to approval of the Company’s Board and shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.08 million as of March 31, 2020.  As previously disclosed on May 12, 2020, several investors exercised certain warrants that were issued in February 2019 for cash proceeds of approximately $1.5 million.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

  • Research and development (R&D) expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.43 million, compared to $0.72 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.99 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due expenses related to our Fas Ligand manufacturing campaign finalized  in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.73 million, compared to $0.67 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.66 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to increase in expenses related to provision for bonuses for 2019 payable in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Finance income for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.44 million, compared to finance expenses of $0.32 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to changes related to the fair value of the tradable and non-tradable warrants issued in a prior fundraising.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.72 million, or $0.002 per share, compared to $1.70 million, or $0.008 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, and $1.43 million, or $0.008 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

* For the convenience of the reader, the amounts above have been translated from NIS into U.S. dollars, at the representative rate of exchange on March 31, 2020 (U.S. $1 = NIS 3.565).

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide researchers, clinical community and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The Company's current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. For example, forward-looking statements are used in this press release when we discuss Cellect's expectations regarding timing of the commencement of its planned U.S. clinical trial and its plan to reduce operating costs. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the Company's history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund its operations and its inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to obtain favorable pre-clinical and clinical trial results; the Company's technology may not be validated and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; difficulties enrolling patients in the Company's clinical trials; the ability to timely source adequate supply of FasL; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; the Company's ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and the Company's industry; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with the Company's technology; the Company's ability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; and the Company’s ability to pursue any strategic transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

Contact
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
Eyal Leibovitz, Chief Financial Officer
www.cellect.co
+972-9-974-1444
Or

EVC Group LLC  
Michael Polyviou
(732) 933-2754
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
Consolidated Statement of Operation

    Convenience        
    translation        
    Three months
ended 		  Three months ended
    March 31,   March 31,
    2020   2020   2019
         
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    U.S. dollars   NIS
             
Research and development expenses, net   431     1,537     3,523  
             
General and administrative expenses   726     2,587     2,355  
             
             
Total operating loss   1,157     4,124     5,878  
             
Financial expenses (income) due to warrants exercisable into ADS   (250 )   (890 )   (1,192 )
             
Other financial expenses (income), net   (191 )   (682 )   418  
             
Total comprehensive loss   716     2,552     5,104  
             
Loss per share and ADS:            
             
Basic and diluted loss per share   0.002     0.008     0.029  
             
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per share   324,311,822     324,311,822     177,277,833  
                   


Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

  Convenience          
  translation          
  March 31,   March 31,   December 31,  
  2020
   2020
   2019
  Unaudited   Unaudited   Audited
       
  U.S. dollars   NIS
  (In thousands, except share and per
share data)
CURRENT ASSETS:          
Cash and cash equivalents 7,077     25,231     18,106  
Other receivables 115     409     469  
           
  7,192     25,640     18,575  
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:          
Restricted cash 93     332     328  
Right of use - Assets under operating lease 280     1,000     1,035  
Other long-term receivables 24     85     94  
Property, plant and equipment, net 328     1,168     1,288  
           
  725     2,585     2,745  
           
  7,917     28,225     21,320  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
Trade payables 240     855     158  
Other payables 892     3,181     3,080  
Current maturities of lease liability 118     419     396  
  1,250     4,455     3,634  
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
Warrants to ADS 360     1,282     2,172  
Lease liability 175     625     677  
  535     1,907     2,849  
EQUITY:          
Ordinary shares of no par value:                 
Authorized: 500,000,000 shares at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 224,087,799*) and 337,533,079*) shares as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. -     -     -  
Additional Paid in Capital 33,363     118,939     108,598  
Share-based payments 4,422     15,765     16,528  
Treasury shares (2,644 )   (9,425 )   (9,425 )
Accumulated deficit (29,009 )   (103,416 )   (100,864 )
           
  6,132     21,863     14,837  
           
  7,917     28,225     21,320  
                 

*)         Net of 2,641,693 treasury shares of the Company held by the Company.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
Consolidated Cash Flow Data

    Convenience      
    translation      
    Three months
ended 		Three months ended
    March 31, March 31,
    2020
 2020
   2019
       
    Unaudited Unaudited
    U.S. dollars NIS
       
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Total comprehensive loss   (716 ) (2,552 )   (5,104 )
           
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:          
Exchange rate difference   (195 ) (695 )   372  
Loss from revaluation of financial assets presented at fair value through profit and loss   -   -     4  
Depreciation   24   86     98  
Share-based payment   101   361     (215 )
Changes in fair value of traded and not traded warrants to ADS   (250 ) (890 )   (2,546 )
Finance expenses   5   19     -  
Interest received   3   12     -  
Decrease (increase) in other receivables   20   71     70  
Depreciation in right of use assets   26   91     114  
Increase (decrease) in other payables   244   868     15  
Net cash used in operating activities   (738 ) (2,629 )   (7,192 )
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Restricted deposit   (1 ) (4 )   -  
Marketable securities measured at fair value through profit and loss, net   -   -     -  
Sales (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment   9   34     (120 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   8   30     (120 )
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Exercise of warrants and stock options into shares   7   23     -  
Issue of share capital and warrants, net of issue costs   2,559   9,123     24,837  
Interest paid   -   -     37  
Repayment of lease liability   (29 ) (104 )   (137 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   2,537   9,042     24,737  
Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents   191   682     (372 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   1,998   7,125     17,053  
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   5,079   18,106     17,809  
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   7,077   25,231     34,862  
                 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cellect Biotechnology Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results; Continues to Demonstrate Significant Progress Despite Adjusted Operations Due to COVID-19

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.