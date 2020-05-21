Ruhnn to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on June 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on June 3, 2020



HANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 3, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on June 3, 2020).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Ruhnn Holding Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 2788908 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2788908

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ruhnn.com.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until June 10, 2020:



United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Conference ID: 2788908

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet KOL facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 159 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 201.5 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ruhnn.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding Limited

Sterling Song

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +86-571-2825-6700

E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com