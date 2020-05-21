Navient declares second quarter common stock dividend

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2020 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.



The second quarter 2020 dividend will be paid on June 19, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com

Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

NAVICF