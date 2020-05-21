Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Over the Internet

/EIN News/ -- LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced that the Company’s conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at http://ir.zumiez.com.  To listen to the webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register and download any necessary software.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 2, 2020, we operated 720 stores, including 607 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 49 in Europe and 12 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200

