Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.255 per share, payable on June 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

