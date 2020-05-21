Workforce Coordination Center has COVID-related job openings statewide
This week, the WCC is highlighting a number of job openings at the North Dakota Department of Health. These positions are long-term temporary with health benefits provided. These are great opportunities for recent college graduates. Click the job title to apply. The application period will close on June 2, 2020 for each of these positions.
- COVID Disease Info Systems Data Support Specialist (3 positions available, telecommute eligible, $20-$25/hour; DOE)
- COVID Disease Control Testing Liaison (I position, located in Bismarck; $23-$26/hour, DOE)
- COVID Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Regional Manager (8 positions, telecommute eligible; $23-$28/hour, DOE)
- COVID Disease Information System Data Quality Coordinator (3 positions, telecommute eligible, $20-24/hour. DOE)
- COVID Health Care Associated Infections Nurse Consultant (8 positions, telecommute eligible; $30/hour)
- COVID Microsoft Dynamics System Coordinator (2 positions, telecommute eligible; $23-$25/hour, DOE)
###For more information, contact:
Sarah Arntson, Communications Officer, Job Service North Dakota Phone: 701-328-3031 | Email: sjarntson@nd.gov | jobsnd.com Jen Raab, Communications Director, Office of Management and Budget Phone: 701-328-1434 | Email: jaraab@nd.gov | nd.gov/omb