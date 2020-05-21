Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,294 in the last 365 days.

Workforce Coordination Center has COVID-related job openings statewide

BISMARCK, N.D. - The Workforce Coordination Center (WCC) is looking for individuals who want to help the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

This week, the WCC is highlighting a number of job openings at the North Dakota Department of Health. These positions are long-term temporary with health benefits provided. These are great opportunities for recent college graduates. Click the job title to apply. The application period will close on June 2, 2020 for each of these positions.

  1. COVID Disease Info Systems Data Support Specialist (3 positions available, telecommute eligible, $20-$25/hour; DOE)
  2. COVID Disease Control Testing Liaison (I position, located in Bismarck; $23-$26/hour, DOE)
  3. COVID Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Regional Manager (8 positions, telecommute eligible; $23-$28/hour, DOE)
  4. COVID Disease Information System Data Quality Coordinator (3 positions, telecommute eligible, $20-24/hour. DOE)  
  5. COVID Health Care Associated Infections Nurse Consultant (8 positions, telecommute eligible; $30/hour)
  6. COVID Microsoft Dynamics System Coordinator  (2 positions, telecommute eligible; $23-$25/hour, DOE)
The Workforce Coordination Center manages a pool of potential paid workers and volunteers to help as North Dakota business and emergency workforce needs change. A variety of skills are needed. Current or lapsed license or certifications are a bonus, but not necessary for volunteer work. View COVID-related jobs or register as a volunteer at ndresponse.gov/help

###

For more information, contact:

Sarah Arntson, Communications Officer, Job Service North Dakota Phone: 701-328-3031        |     Email: sjarntson@nd.gov      |    jobsnd.com   Jen Raab, Communications Director, Office of Management and Budget Phone: 701-328-1434        |     Email: jaraab@nd.gov      |    nd.gov/omb

You just read:

Workforce Coordination Center has COVID-related job openings statewide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.