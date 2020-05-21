Workforce Coordination Center has COVID-related job openings statewide

BISMARCK, N.D. - The Workforce Coordination Center (WCC) is looking for individuals who want to help the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

This week, the WCC is highlighting a number of job openings at the North Dakota Department of Health. These positions are long-term temporary with health benefits provided. These are great opportunities for recent college graduates. Click the job title to apply. The application period will close on June 2, 2020 for each of these positions.

The Workforce Coordination Center manages a pool of potential paid workers and volunteers to help as North Dakota business and emergency workforce needs change. A variety of skills are needed. Current or lapsed license or certifications are a bonus, but not necessary for volunteer work. View COVID-related jobs or register as a volunteer at ndresponse.gov/help

