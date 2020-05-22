T1 Payments Donates to the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas to Assist Hospitality Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

T1 Payments is proud to give back to the Las Vegas community during this time of uncertainty.

T1 Payments is donating to the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By supporting CALV, we hope to make a difference by helping prepare hospitality workers to return back to work during Phase 1,” — T1 Payments representative

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T1 Payments, a leader in high-risk merchant processing, is donating to the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas in an effort to reduce poverty and eliminate unemployment by training people for successful careers in the hospitality industry.

Having trained over 55,000 people and provided over 85,000 hours of upskilling to union workers, the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas (CALV) is the leading training institute for the hospitality workforce in the United States.

By donating to CALV, T1 Payments’ contribution will empower the Las Vegas community more than ever during the global health crisis. CALV’s training programs will be especially useful to send prepared individuals into the most important industry in Southern Nevada. With many “non-essential” businesses opening during Phase 1, hospitality workers will need to be prepared to return to dine-in operations.

Through the Culinary Union Helping Hand Program, CALV has also started an Emergency Assistance program to provide healthy food to thousands of Clark County residents and families.

“By supporting CALV, we hope to make a difference by helping prepare hospitality workers to return back to work during Phase 1,” said a T1 Payments representative. “The Las Vegas community needs to come together and support servers, bartenders, and other hospitality workers who are facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

T1 Payments is proud to give back to the Las Vegas community during this time of uncertainty. They continue to increase awareness and fund programs in effort to bring everyone in the Nevada community together.

For more information about how to donate to help hospitality workers and Las Vegas residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas website.

More about T1 Payments:

T1 Payments is a high-risk merchant processing company that is flexible, transparent, and scalable. T1 Payments’ secure gateway and integrated shopping cart solutions are compliant with all Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).

In addition to high-risk merchant processing services, T1 Payments stays involved in the community through its ongoing donations and sponsorships. To learn more about the nonprofits T1 Payments supports, visit T1 Payments Community Involvement page on their website.

For more information, please visit the T1 Payments website (https://t1payments.com/) or call 1-866-518-2216.