Local Park Grants Announcement Postponed Until August

AUSTIN— Due to the rapidly changing public health situation, the allocation of local park grants will be postponed until the August 27th Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting.

Grants awarded in August could potentially have a start date of Spring 2021. Applicants can withdraw their applications between now and August by contacting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Recreation Grants branch at 512-389-8224 or rec.grants@tpwd.texas.gov.

For more information about the Local Park Grants program, visit the TPWD website.