JOJO Coffeehouse Scottsdale Breakfast And Brunch Restaurant Reopens
JOJO Coffeehouse signature coffee flight with proprietary roast
JOJO Coffeehouse, all-day breakfast and brunch spot located in Scottsdale will reopen Friday, May 22, after temporarily closing in mid-March when COVID-19 hit.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Melton, owner of JOJO Coffeehouse temporarily closed his breakfast restaurant in Scottsdale in mid-March when news of coronavirus began to escalate. The all-day breakfast and brunch spot located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale will reopen Friday, May 15 with updates to its menu, interior space, and operations. Guests will have the option to dine-in, takeout, order online for curbside pick-up or delivery through Postmates.
The modern coffee bar and restaurant, which opened a little over a year ago, was building momentum when COVID-19 hit. The restaurant became known for its cool vibe, fresh fare, signature coffee, mimosa flights, and live music.
“It was tough, but we made the decision to temporarily close,” Melton explains. “Even though we experienced three out of four of our top grossing days just weeks before, I wanted to make sure we put the safety of our customers and employees at the forefront. I knew we needed to look at how to best serve our community, and for me that was putting safety first. This also given us an opportunity to take in customer feedback and make some really good operational adjustments that will help the brand for years to come.”
The restauranteur used the time to look at everything from menu selections, how things were operating in the kitchen, the layout of the dining areas to the plates and cups they are using. Chairs and tables will now be configured to allow for ample space between seatings. All employees have received safety and sanitation training. Servers, baristas, and cooks will wear protective gear and surfaces, equipment, menus, and utensils will be sanitized regularly. In addition, there are sanitization stations located at the front and rear of the premises.
The new menu includes old favorites like the JOJO breakfast sandwich with egg-whites and pesto, Belgian waffles, and spicy chicken sandwich, along with new dishes such as the breakfast burrito, a chicken wrap with side salad and a Caprese salad. Dishes are made with fresh, organic ingredients and non-GMO products wherever possible. In addition to its proprietary roast, JOJO serves fresh cold brewed teas, sodas, craft beers and wines, as well as sangria and mimosa flights.
Daily hours are 7:30 – 5:00 pm, Live music returns Saturdays and Sundays 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and open mic is back on Sunday afternoons 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm.
JOJO Coffeehouse is located at 3712 N. Scottsdale Road. To order for curbside pick-up or takeout and check the entertainment line-up visit jojocoffeehouse.com or call (480) 907-6100.
Juliet Straker
marketingworx
+1 602-549-7188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook