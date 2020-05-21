Building Technologies Office Funds 20 Small Business R&D Building Efficiency Projects

As part of a recent $53 million announcement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) research and development projects, the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced selection of 106 new projects across 26 states, totaling nearly $21.3 million in funding.

Of the 106 projects, EERE’s Building Technologies Office (BTO) will invest $4 million in 20 projects, spread across 12 states, that seek advancements in novel building energy rating delivery models, solid-state lighting improvements, efficient resilient building technologies, and advance thermal energy storage.

Small businesses across the country will receive Phase I Release 2 grants that demonstrate technical feasibility for innovations during the first phase of their research. Most Phase I awardees will receive $200,000 for less than one year. EERE is proud to support small businesses in their ongoing search for more energy-efficient building technologies and to foster technological ingenuity in the face of economic adversity.

The recipients of BTO’s SBIR/STTR Phase I Release 2 grants are listed below:

Topic 8b: Innovative Building Energy Rating Delivery Models

Energy Futures Group of Hinesburg, Vermont will develop a more-affordable, automated, replicable approach to incorporating actionable energy information into the mortgage process and finance energy improvements for existing homes.

Topic 8d: Novel Materials and Processes for Solid-State Lighting

SVV Technology Innovations of Elk Grove, California will develop and demonstrate a new approach for making flexible large-area and flare-free lighting panels that use high-efficiency light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and inexpensive plastic sheets.

Topic 8c: Efficient Resilient Building Technologies

Altex Technologies Corp. of San Jose, California will develop a novel, recuperator-less natural gas-driven cogeneration system with the potential to reduce emissions, provide resiliency to electrical outages, and have a payback period of 3 to 5 years.

