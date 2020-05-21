Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,252 in the last 365 days.

First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 52 cents per share payable on July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 15, 2020. Today’s declaration increases the total dividend paid in 2020 to $1.04 per share, a 1.0% increase from 2019 and is the Corporation's 32nd consecutive year of increased regular dividends.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.