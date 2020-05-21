Iran: Resistance Units, MEK supporters install banners of the resistance leaders, calling for protests

PARIS, FRANCE, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, the Resistance Units, and youth supporting the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK / PMOI) posted banners and messages of the Iranian Resistance Leadership, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran and various cities across Iran, including Mashhad, Semnan, Hamedan, Shahrekord, Fuman, Qazvin, Khorramabad, Andimeshk, Gorgan, Shiraz, Robat Karim, Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Gilan, Nowshahr, Masjed Soleyman, Karaj, Shahsavar, Rasht, Dezful, Amol, Esfarayen, and Isfahan, calling for solidarity and providing assistance to Coronavirus patients, as well as calling for protests and uprisings as the only way to rid Iran of the mullahs.

In Tehran and some other cities, the Resistance Units distributed messages of resistance leadership in shops, people's homes and on car windshields, and wrote graffiti on walls, and on pavements, calling for protests and uprisings.

Among these slogans were: "We must overthrow the tyrannical rule that plunders (the public's wealth) and represses people," "Maryam Rajavi: The mullahs do not want Iran. Iran and Iranians do not want the mullah. The mullahs propagate hopelessness and despair Let's stand up to that," "Maryam Rajavi: Hail to the rebels for freedom," "Maryam Rajavi: Hail to protesters for freedom, the Iranian people will fight against Coronavirus and the mullahs and will prevail," "Massoud Rajavi: Regime's supreme leader wants to use the Coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to preserve his rule. But the Iranian people want the annihilation and destruction of both the virus and the mullahs' tyrannical rule," "Massoud Rajavi: We must fight a hundred times more and take back Iran from the mullahs," "The army of the hungry onward to rebellion and uprising," "Centers of the repressive Basij and IRGC must be demolished," "Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi," "The religious dictatorship is the main reason for the high number of Coronavirus fatalities," "Massoud Rajavi: The lives that are lost will shorten the regime's life," and "It's time to rise, rebel, break chains, and release the prisoners."

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 20, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

