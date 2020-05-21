Carahsoft Awarded Educational Software Solutions and Services Contract through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector

Contract Makes Solutions from More Than 200 Leading Manufacturers Available to Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a Region 4 Education Service Center (ESC) contract for Educational Software Solutions and Services available now through OMNIA Partners. This contract makes these solutions available to state and local government agencies, education institutions, non-profits, municipalities, and additional public sector organizations through Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners.



“Our team at Carahsoft is proud to be chosen to receive this cooperative purchasing contract designed to meet the needs of public sector organizations across the nation,” said Robert R. Moore, Executive Vice President at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to enabling educational missions across the public sector landscape, including internal training, public outreach, digital learning and collaboration. In addition, we are excited to help institutions modernize and secure their IT so that they can continue to focus on their goals and missions.”

Educational Software Solutions and Services are available through this contract and Carahsoft’s reseller partners to public sector organizations in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and the contract is established for a five-year period of performance through April 30, 2025. All solutions on this contract are offered at special discounts off their manufacturer list price, and additional price reductions can be provided on a deal-by-deal basis. Solutions from more than 200 providers are available through the contract, encompassing:

Software Licenses

Product Support

Maintenance Services

End User Computing

Cloud Subscription Services

Training

Professional Services

To support this contract and all public sector customers, Carahsoft has designated program and account managers to facilitate the procurement process and ensure the quality of all products and services delivered. The company will also conduct regular training webinars covering contract terms, new software and updates, as well as provide a dedicated resource page for the contract and dedicated support lines.

"OMNIA Partners is pleased to continue its partnership with Carahsoft to offer this competitively solicited and awarded contract led by Region 4 ESC," says Allan McCombs, Senior Vice President of Sales, OMNIA Partners – Public Sector. "Carahsoft's experience providing industry-leading software solutions and services will play an important role in allowing public agencies to work more efficiently, saving both time and money.”

OMNIA Partners is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Region 4 ESC established this contract with the goal of creating a national cooperative contract for Educational Software Products and Services in order to simplify procurement and offer cost savings for OMNIA Partners’ network of public sector members.

Carahsoft’s Educational Software products and services are available through OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and the company’s reseller partners. For more information, visit Carahsoft’s dedicated contract resource page or contact the OMNIA Partners team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3635 or Region4ESC.Contract@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact