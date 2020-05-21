Associa Selected as a 2020 US Best Managed Company

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was recently recognized as a 2020 US Best Managed Company, sponsored by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal.

The US Best Managed Companies program was created to acknowledge private companies for operational accomplishments, organizational achievements, and industry contributions. An external, independent panel of judges selected private companies in the United States with annual revenues of at least $250 million to be a part of the US Best Managed Companies program. The recognition is a mark of excellence for private companies, with recipients selected for their overall business performance relative to leading practices among the program’s four evaluation criteria: strategy, execution, culture, and financials.

As one of only 27 honorees selected, Associa is recognized among other recipients from 20 cities across the country in a wide range of industries, including consumer; energy, resources, and industrials; financial services; life sciences and healthcare; technology, media, and telecom. Recipients are acknowledged for what they have accomplished for their business, their people, and their communities.

“Associa is extremely proud to have been recognized as a US Best Managed Company,” stated John Carona, Associa chairman and chief executive officer. “We are honored to celebrate this accomplishment with our incredible team. I want to thank all of our hard-working employees who played a significant role in helping earn this prestigious award. We owe our success to our employees who consistently strive for excellence for our business, our clients, and our communities.”

Mr. Carona continued, “Each and every Associa team member helps elevate our company to deliver one-of-a-kind services to our clients and support our communities across North America. Together, we innovate, we drive success, and we lead.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

