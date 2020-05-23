John Zimmel Discusses 3 Ways to Keep Your Business Afloat During a Pandemic
Entrepreneur and vlogger John Zimmel recently weighed in on the current Coronavirus pandemic.GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Coronavirus forces businesses to close their doors to the public, many small and medium-sized businesses are struggling to maintain their staff and remain solvent until the crisis is over. Since there’s no timeline for when society will resume normal operations, many businesses simply do not know how to proceed. Thankfully, entrepreneur John Zimmel has some useful advice for U.S. business owners.
John Zimmel: How to Keep Your Business Afloat During a Pandemic
Having successfully launched multiple business ventures in a variety of industries, John Zimmel has the expertise and knowledge to weather the current storm. He’s also eager to share his knowledge with other business owners and industry professionals. John Zimmel had this to say about keeping businesses afloat during the current pandemic:
“Don’t wait to implement emergency measures. The time to act is now.”
Many business owners want to hold off taking emergency measures until they see exactly how this crisis will play out, but John Zimmel sees this as a huge misstep. Currently, the United States has the highest number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the world, with the numbers growing by the hour. Businesses need to prepare for the worst-case scenario, which means cutting back non-essential expenses immediately.
“You’d be surprised how many people think that they can still conduct business as usual. In addition to implementing budgetary measures to keep your business solvent, you should also explore new ways to engage with consumers during the pandemic.”
John Zimmel has never been afraid to make adjustments to his business models and even completely change directions when necessary. This is especially important during a crisis like the Coronavirus. For example, restaurants that previously avoided delivery services are now deriving their primary income from delivering meals directly to people who are self-isolating at home. While not every business has the advantage of bringing their products directly to their customers, John Zimmel says that it is vital for business owners to think outside the box during a pandemic.
“Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. Thankfully, our society is designed to help businesses, both large and small, when they need it the most. It’s not a handout. It’s a way to keep the economy going.”
The U.S. Congress is currently debating a $2 trillion relief package for individuals and businesses. If your business is really struggling through this crisis, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are dozens of public and private sector organizations that are designed to help businesses during recessions and other crises. John Zimmel believes that, while this shouldn’t be your first course of action, it “should definitely be on your radar if the situation worsens.”
