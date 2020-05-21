Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDCS inmates test positive for COVID-19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-67)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

May 20, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Director Scott R. Frakes, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), announced that three inmates assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  To date, seven men from that facility have tested positive. No other inmates in any other facilities have tested positive for COVID-19

Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other individuals who had close contact with the three men who recently tested positive.

