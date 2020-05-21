CloudBolt Software Recognized by SIIA CODiE Awards as the Best Cloud Management Solution

CloudBolt 9 earns prestigious industry recognition in a rapidly growing cloud management space

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management platform leader, today announced that CloudBolt 9 has been named the Best Cloud Management Solution of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

“We are honored to be named the 2020 CODiE Award winner for best cloud management solution. I am proud of our team’s hard work and dedication to our customers, which comes to fruition with this well-deserved industry accolade,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt. “As enterprises continue their aggressive investments in cloud, Kubernetes, and infrastructure-as-code, the need for IT to deliver workloads to the business—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—has never been greater. We look forward to building upon CloudBolt 9’s success by delivering even greater innovations around automation, cost visibility, and governance as we help enterprises accelerate their path to hybrid cloud.”

Launched in late 2019, CloudBolt 9 enables enterprises to automate workload delivery and manage cloud costs across their hybrid cloud estate. With easy, one-click access to more than 20 private and public cloud providers, CloudBolt 9 is the only cloud management platform that features comprehensive lifecycle support for Kubernetes and deep integration with Terraform, making it the ideal cloud management platform for IT adopting new tools across the enterprise. Also included in CloudBolt 9 is a growing set of third-party integrations—ServiceNow, Splunk, Datadog, and dozens of networking, monitoring, and cloud backup vendors—which deliver on CloudBolt’s promise of flexibility and rapid time-to-value for IT.

“Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, revealed the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement on May 18 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the SIIA CODiE Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world’s largest enterprises, across all industries including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services, and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io or follow us on Twitter @CloudBoltSW.