IT Weapons Ranked as One of Canada’s Top 100 Solution Providers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Weapons, a Division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), of Brampton was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Solution Providers during a special ceremony held April 30.



The annual ranking is produced by Channel Daily News (CDN) with verification provided by IT business intelligence and analysis leader IDC Canada. The rankings are based on 2019 revenue submitted by Canada’s leading channel players.

“The impact of the COVID-19 shutdown has hit the channel hard, but with the cumulative 2019 revenue from the 100 highest-ranking players topping $10 billion for the first time, it shows there was strength in the sector going into the storm,” said ITWC President and ranking champion Fawn Annan.

IT Weapons, the IT Services division of Konica Minolta Canada, is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. As a strategic business partner for organizations all over Canada, IT Weapons strives to support businesses through consistent, reliable, accurate, and responsive service. Visit their website at www.itweapons.com to learn more about their offerings and to find out how you can rethink your approach to business continuity in the face of disruptions like COVID-19.

CDW Canada, a leading provider of technology solutions for business, government, education, and healthcare, topped the list. IT services giant Softchoice, took the second spot. Both companies reported revenue in excess of $1 billion. Insight Canada, on the strength of its 2019 acquisition of PCM inc., jumped into the 3rd spot from 7th position last year.

Fourth and fifth spots were claimed by Compugen and Compucom, respectively, both of whom have been prominent on the Top 100 list for years. The full ranking can be found here .

The 2020 gala was the first-ever virtual event. Using the CDN-TV platform, attendees were able to not only watch live and prerecorded gala segments but also meet with peers and event sponsors in virtual meeting rooms.

Several other companies were recognized during the gala:

Newcomer of the Year award: Benchmark Corp.

Fastest Riser award: (tie) SoftwareONE Canada, ProServeIT

Customer Success Award: Annex Consulting Group

Ingram Micro’s Vendor Value Award: Cisco

This year’s Top 100 gala was sponsored by Ingram Micro, Dell Technologies, HP, Jabra, Samsung, and VMware.

For more information about IT Weapons, please visit www.itweapons.com or call 1-866-202-5298.



About IT Weapons

IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta, is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. Trust IT Weapons to help you simplify technology and transform your business with premier security and compliance, and award-winning client experience. For more information, please visit www.itweapons.com and follow us on social media for technology news and updates.

Twitter @ITWeapons , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

CONTACT INFORMATION



Jaymin Brahmbhatt

IT Weapons

(905) 494-3123

jaymin.brahmbhatt@itweapons.com

or