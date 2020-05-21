Dr. Robert Davis Announces Scholarship Winners
The Robert Davis Scholarship Program recently closed with the funds awarded to two successful recipientsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Davis is happy to announce that his scholarship program has closed and the funds have been awarded to the two successful recipients. The Robert Davis Scholarship Program offered two scholarships valued at $1,000 USD each to Grace Chen and Derek Webb.
Robert Davis has over 25 years of professional experience and has been involved in a variety of fields including medical technology, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, along with artificial intelligence, fabric tech, agriculture and more. He is the co-founder of RD Heritage Group, seeking lucrative investment opportunities, then grows those companies through business development, marketing, and strategy, primarily in the private sector.
The Robert Davis Scholarship Program was competitive with more than 150 applicants.
“I am so proud of the tremendous response for this opportunity,” says Dr. Robert Davis.
“I want to congratulate the successful candidates Grace and Derek. I would also like to thank all applicants for their thoughtful submissions and wish them luck in their future endeavors as well as health and safety during this unprecedented time.”
The funds were awarded based on essay submissions through which applicants were asked to detail small actions and self-improvement activities they could perform to benefit society and make the world a better place.
For more information, please visit https://robertdavisscholarship.com/.
About Robert Davis
Robert Davis is a successful entrepreneur and a co-founder of RD Heritage Group, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with offices in Phoenix, Arizona and Manama, Bahrain. He attended the University of Michigan, receiving his Bachelor of Science, third in his class. He went on to the University of Miami School of Medicine and internal residency training at the University of Nevada's Las Vegas School of Medicine. After working as an ER and ambulatory care physician, Dr. Robert Davis made a career change into investments and strategic partnerships. He co-founded RD Heritage Group along with John Dean Harper and Jim Carmichael. RD Heritage invests in real estate, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, energy, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and oil & gas.
Dr. Robert Davis
RD Heritage Group
+1 (414) 429-8742
email us here