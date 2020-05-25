Not Registered to Vote? Steven Odzer Shares Why It’s Time to Register to Vote
EINPresswire.com/ -- With election season upon us, Steven Odzer wants to encourage young Americans and anyone else who hasn’t registered to vote to do so. Research from the last election shows that the young vote accounts for about half of the voting population. Steven Odzer points out that young Americans don’t realize how much influence they have on the future of their country. In a few short years, millennials will overpower baby boomers as a population, which is why it’s so important they get out and vote. The young vote declined 2% from 52% in the 2008 election, and young voters still made up half of the voters in 2016.
Steven Odzer is very much involved in the political aspects of his community. “I am very involved with Republican Party and Republican Jewish Committee,” says Steven Odzer. Steven Odzer is aware of the importance of the young vote, which is why he supports the Republican party and the RJC. It’s essential also to get young Americans to vote and find their voice so that they can make a difference at the local and national level.
On November 12, 2019, Steven Odzer attended an event at the Economic Club where President Donald Trump gave a speech. “I’m a strong supporter of the Republican Party and the RJC, so it was an honor to attend the event,” he said. It is during events like those that inspire Steven Odzer to keep supporting the Republican party.
According to Steven, Odzer is vital to talk to them about the importance of voting from an early age. The young population needs to understand that since they make up over half of the voting population, candidates count on the vote of Millennials. Aside from being a large group, young voters are also a diverse group. Candidates will focus on the young majority when campaigning this election season due to their diversity. Young voters come from different backgrounds, which also help diversify the vote.
Steven Odzer mentions young Americans should be more interested in voting because they were the ones who got hit the hardest during the recession of 2008. Millennials took a hit in the job market, student loans, and even healthcare. By voting, young Americans can support the leaders that best represent their financial interests.
Steven Odzer has made a name for himself in the distribution industry. Steven Odzer has served as CEO of many successful companies. Currently, YBT Industries of Henderson, NV. Steven Odzer, also dedicates a lot of time helping out the community. He supports causes such as both Jewish and non-Jewish causes, the AHRC, and Bris Avrohom.
Caroline Hunter
Steven Odzer is very much involved in the political aspects of his community. “I am very involved with Republican Party and Republican Jewish Committee,” says Steven Odzer. Steven Odzer is aware of the importance of the young vote, which is why he supports the Republican party and the RJC. It’s essential also to get young Americans to vote and find their voice so that they can make a difference at the local and national level.
On November 12, 2019, Steven Odzer attended an event at the Economic Club where President Donald Trump gave a speech. “I’m a strong supporter of the Republican Party and the RJC, so it was an honor to attend the event,” he said. It is during events like those that inspire Steven Odzer to keep supporting the Republican party.
According to Steven, Odzer is vital to talk to them about the importance of voting from an early age. The young population needs to understand that since they make up over half of the voting population, candidates count on the vote of Millennials. Aside from being a large group, young voters are also a diverse group. Candidates will focus on the young majority when campaigning this election season due to their diversity. Young voters come from different backgrounds, which also help diversify the vote.
Steven Odzer mentions young Americans should be more interested in voting because they were the ones who got hit the hardest during the recession of 2008. Millennials took a hit in the job market, student loans, and even healthcare. By voting, young Americans can support the leaders that best represent their financial interests.
Steven Odzer has made a name for himself in the distribution industry. Steven Odzer has served as CEO of many successful companies. Currently, YBT Industries of Henderson, NV. Steven Odzer, also dedicates a lot of time helping out the community. He supports causes such as both Jewish and non-Jewish causes, the AHRC, and Bris Avrohom.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter